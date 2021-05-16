Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,894 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after acquiring an additional 925,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,847,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,261,000 after buying an additional 3,958,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,287,000 after buying an additional 151,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,041,000 after buying an additional 296,640 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

