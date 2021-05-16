Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 242.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,234,000 after buying an additional 4,627,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,764,000 after buying an additional 2,095,780 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $222,074,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $188,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $166.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.46 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $116.78 and a 12 month high of $168.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.30 and its 200 day moving average is $153.82. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

