Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,038 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after buying an additional 561,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after acquiring an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $318,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bradesco Corretora cut MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.61.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,323.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,268.86 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,523.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,600.06. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $764.27 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

