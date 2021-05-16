Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,017 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,894 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,847,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 611.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $85,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233,265 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,070,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of -296.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

