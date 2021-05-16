Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GMBXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo México from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo México from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grupo México from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo México has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of GMBXF opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. Grupo México has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

Grupo MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

