GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock Rating Upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) was upgraded by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.

GRWG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $39.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.69. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 798.76 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 32,267 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth about $1,273,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth about $4,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

