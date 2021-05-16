GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Rating Increased to Buy at Alliance Global Partners

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.74% from the company’s current price.

GRWG has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

GRWG stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 798.76 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 335,237 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,973,000 after acquiring an additional 679,639 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 238.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 16.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 104,691 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 391,538 shares during the period. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

