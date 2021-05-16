Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 170 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after acquiring an additional 86,618 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,246,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,549,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,502,000 after buying an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $321.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $148.22 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.90 and a 200-day moving average of $284.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.14.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.