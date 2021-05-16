Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 14,029 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,029 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

EPD stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.