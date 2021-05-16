Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $756,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.70.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $553.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.07 and a twelve month high of $568.63. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.36.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total value of $1,764,781.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,900.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,557 shares of company stock valued at $57,071,574 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

