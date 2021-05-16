Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.5% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,881,512,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after buying an additional 3,058,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,343 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $321,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,460 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23,645.3% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,053 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

NYSE:ABT opened at $118.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

