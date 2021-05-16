Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.96. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $1,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,188.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,992 shares of company stock worth $12,217,262. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,434,000 after acquiring an additional 72,029 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.