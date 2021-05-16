Grin Price Tops $0.74 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Grin has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $53.89 million and approximately $12.81 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,897.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.58 or 0.07934874 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,217.35 or 0.02541595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.80 or 0.00644708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.41 or 0.00205468 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.54 or 0.00809115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.41 or 0.00664771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.86 or 0.00582196 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 73,228,560 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.