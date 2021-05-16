Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,070,000 after purchasing an additional 152,482 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after purchasing an additional 129,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,748,000 after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $219.70 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $124.96 and a 1 year high of $227.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.97.

