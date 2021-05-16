Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of GigCapital2 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIX. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 during the first quarter valued at $3,609,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 during the fourth quarter valued at $2,414,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 during the fourth quarter valued at $2,151,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 during the fourth quarter valued at $1,643,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GigCapital2 by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 135,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 48,980 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIX opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. GigCapital2, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on GigCapital2 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

GigCapital2 Profile

GigCapital2, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of the provision of patient-centric digital health technologies, and tech-enabled healthcare and related services.

