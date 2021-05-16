Gregory D. Kerley Sells 50,000 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SWN. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 264,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

