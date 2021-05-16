GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.31 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in GreenSky by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in GreenSky by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

