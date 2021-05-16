Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 48,374 Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 273,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 48,374 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PZN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 221.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the fourth quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:PZN opened at $11.34 on Friday. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $807.07 million, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

