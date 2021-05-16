Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 89.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,663 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,232,000 after acquiring an additional 131,339 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 243,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 57,274 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $2,632,000. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $2,048,899.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,448 shares of company stock worth $7,528,492 in the last 90 days. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $119.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.85 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.69.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The business had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

