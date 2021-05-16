Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 193.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $139.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of -97.68 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.70.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $3,703,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,296 shares in the company, valued at $100,436,861.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $371,856.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945 shares in the company, valued at $884,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 510,572 shares of company stock worth $95,775,883. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.