Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.75

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 1268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRCL. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $770,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $1,329,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $14,699,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $17,287,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $18,340,000.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

