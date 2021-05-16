Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones Sells 52,599 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 52,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,392,542.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,900,645.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Mark Evan Jones sold 30,150 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $2,937,514.50.

On Thursday, May 6th, Mark Evan Jones sold 34,054 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $3,416,297.28.

GSHD stock opened at $83.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average of $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 181.67 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 260,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 85,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

