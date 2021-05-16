Goodwin Investment Advisory Sells 229 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Goodwin Investment Advisory decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 198.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $364.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $242.10 and a twelve month high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

