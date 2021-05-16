Goodwin Investment Advisory Purchases 918 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 131.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $43,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $223.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,294 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

