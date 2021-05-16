Goodwin Investment Advisory Lowers Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Goodwin Investment Advisory lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 260,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 27.8% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $23,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $95.14 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $96.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.78.

