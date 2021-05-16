Goodwin Investment Advisory Acquires New Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $138.01 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.43 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

