Goodwin Investment Advisory Acquires New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after acquiring an additional 227,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,018,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

AMGN stock opened at $251.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.27.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.