GoldMint Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded down 50.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $422,418.56 and $1.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint (CRYPTO:MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GoldMint Company is a global network of Custody Bot terminals, both proprietary and franchised. They are designed to implement the exchange of physical gold to local fiat currency or GOLD cryptocurrency and vice versa. GoldMint earns commissions on both exchange operations in terminals and transactions that take place on their blockchain network. And, of course, their partners will be able to earn with as well- terminals franchisees, owners of the utility MNTP cryptocurrency and thousands of our clients, who will buy, sell, pawn and transfer physical and digital gold using the infrastructure we created – just as current operations with fiat cash and digital money. The uniqueness of GOLD token which combines the properties of physical gold and cryptocurrencies along with Custody Bot terminal of own design gives us advantages to develop global, profitable and transparent business. MNTP use cases:• It is necessary to record data in the MINT blockchain.• It gives discounts on the GOLD transactions in the MINT blockchain network.• It allows the owner to receive a part of network-wide GOLD commissions.• The MNT owner is allowed to obtain a franchise for the Custody Bot “

GoldMint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

