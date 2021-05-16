Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.72

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.57. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 523,564 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $205.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.97.
Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).
Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)
Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.
See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.