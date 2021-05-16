Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.72

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.57. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 523,564 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $205.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 61.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 82,042 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 567,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 272,308 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp boosted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 91.6% in the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 5,903,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 55.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

