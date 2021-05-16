Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.11

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.11 and traded as high as $3.55. Golar LNG Partners shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 22,127 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on GMLP. Jefferies Financial Group cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut Golar LNG Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $246.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $69.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMLP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 40,258.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,344,756 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,424 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $2,463,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,633,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 710,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 426,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 426,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Indonesia, Brazil, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 2, 2021, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

