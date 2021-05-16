goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) PT Raised to $168.00 at Raymond James

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EHMEF. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of goeasy from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from $139.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cormark reissued a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.80.

Shares of EHMEF stock opened at $114.00 on Thursday. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of $31.15 and a fifty-two week high of $126.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.51.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

