GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $920.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will announce sales of $920.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $919.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $923.98 million. GoDaddy reported sales of $806.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDDY. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.61. 813,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,652. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.96. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,167. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

