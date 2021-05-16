Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $283 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.69 million.Globant also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.370- EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.50.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $214.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Globant has a 12 month low of $117.39 and a 12 month high of $244.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 170.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

