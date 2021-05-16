Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,105 shares during the period. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Diversified LLC owned about 0.06% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $22.04 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75.

