Glitch (GLCH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.72 Million

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, Glitch has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Glitch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $70.67 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 71,681,099 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

