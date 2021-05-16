GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.95

GLI Finance Limited (LON:GLIF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04). GLI Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04), with a volume of 0 shares.

The company has a market cap of £14.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 21.90, a current ratio of 22.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.95.

About GLI Finance (LON:GLIF)

GLI Finance Limited provides alternative finance services. The company operates in two segments, Sancus BMS and FinTech Ventures. It offers property backed and small and medium sized enterprise loans. The company also invests in a portfolio of SME focused lending platforms. It operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, the United States, France, Spain, and Cameroon.

