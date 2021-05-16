Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $661.32 million, a PE ratio of -200.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,187,000 after acquiring an additional 222,644 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 131,105 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 115,704 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Gladstone Land by 292.7% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 101,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 75,647 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

