Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 660.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 26,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $79.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.06. The company has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 70.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

