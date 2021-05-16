Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 385,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,430,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 70.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $79.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

