Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Down 2.2%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57. 352,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,215,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

GGB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 741,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 243,065 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Gerdau by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

