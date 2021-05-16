Geneva Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,075 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,899 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,135 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $187.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $106.76 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

