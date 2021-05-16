Geneva Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,698,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Stryker by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Stryker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $252.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.88. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.75.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

