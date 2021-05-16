Geneva Partners LLC Buys 2,880 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 2.0% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $321.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $148.22 and a one year high of $324.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.90 and a 200 day moving average of $284.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.14.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

