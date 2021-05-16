Geneva Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $146.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.10 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $83,248.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,630.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.