General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.
Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.
In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Savior LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.
