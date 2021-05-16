General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Savior LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

