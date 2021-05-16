General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Boosted by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in General Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in General Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after acquiring an additional 85,935 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 82,422 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of GE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.26. 50,677,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,487,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

