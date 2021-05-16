Genaro Network Price Down 15.8% Over Last Week (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Genaro Network has a market cap of $12.21 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0447 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,271,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

