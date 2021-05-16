Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on the stock.

Gemfields Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5.18 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 9 ($0.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The company has a market capitalization of £84.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.73.

Gemfields Group Company Profile

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

