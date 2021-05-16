GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of GEAGY stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $40.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

