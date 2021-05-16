GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02, reports. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.18 million.

GCMG opened at $12.20 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

